Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been running successfully in theatres for 15 days now. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has been making and breaking box office records. Despite mixed reviews, people are flocking to the theatres to watch the film, which has also been receiving criticism for misogyny, toxic musicality, and glorifying violence. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, Animal has earned 772.33 crore worldwide.

Despite facing a box office clash with Sam Bahadur, Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been shining bright on ticket windows. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer has been collecting positive reviews from audiences and critics. Apart from its plot, the film has also been in the news for Dimri’s bold scenes and acting chops, which have helped her gain massive popularity. But do you know how much she was paid for the film? We will tell you.

After making her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu, Triptii Dimri appeared as a lead actress in Anushka Sharma-backed Bulbul and later in Netflix original Qala. However, she became an overnight sensation after Animal was released in theatres. Did you know the actress was paid only 0.6% of Ranbir Kapoor’s massive salary? Yes, you heard that right!

According to the latest media report in Lifestyle Asia, Triptii Dimri took home a paycheck of Rs 40 Lakh. Yes, that’s right! The actress was paid 175 times less than the lead actor. Reportedly, Ranbir was paid a whopping salary of Rs 70 crore. Well, we must say this is just the beginning, and she has a long way to go.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri, who has earned the label of ‘New National Crush Of India,’ recently topped the list of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature. With her popularity, she even left newbies like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others behind.

On the other hand, she has also seen a massive spike in her Instagram followers, which was just 600K before the release of Animal. Currently, she has 3.8 million followers, which were 3.7 million just yesterday.

Earlier in an interview, Triptii Dimri had opened up about shooting the bold scenes. She revealed that during the shoot, Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga kept asking her if she was feeling okay and comfortable.

Coming back, what are your thoughts about Triptii Dimri’s fees for Animal? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor & Bobby Deol Had A Kissing Scene, But It Was Deleted – Here’s Where You Can Catch A Glimpse!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News