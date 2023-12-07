Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as his darling daughter Suhana Khan has finally stepped into showbiz. Today marks the official launch of Suhana into movies as her debut film, The Archies, has begun streaming on Netflix. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars an ensemble cast of newbies and star kids like Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot.

Recently, The Archies’ makers hosted a huge premiere of the Netflix original film that saw who’s who of the industry in attendance. It not only witnessed the whole Bachchan and Nanda parivaar coming together but also SRK walking with the whole Khan-daan, including Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and SRK’s mother-in-law Savita Chibber.

Soon after the photos of Khan-daan from The Archies premiere surfaced on the web, Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the biggest fan clubs re-released an old clip that is doing the rounds of social media for all the sweet reasons. At the event, Suhana Khan set the red carpet ablaze as she opted for a red bodycon shimmery dress with a deep neckline. The old video, which has now gone viral, sees SRK manifesting the same moment of walking the red carpet with her darling daughter wearing a same colored dress.

The clip is from the 56th Filmfare Awards, where he was awarded the ‘Best Actor’ award for his film My Name Is Khan 12 years back. In his acceptance speech, he revealed that he wanted to walk the red carpet with his daughter Suhana, wearing a red gown, but she wasn’t keeping well. Later, the video cuts to SRK walking alongside her girl wearing a red gown on the red carpet of The Archies’ premiere. Check out the video below:

Reacting to this endearing clip, a user commented, “He has a til on his tongue… whatever he says & prays God make it true…pure blessings.” While another said, “Everything he manifested came true, God wrote his life with golden pen literally. At this point he can say anythin and it will like ‘done’”

A third netizen commented, “SRK took the dialogue seriously – Jo mai bolta hu vo mai krta hu ,jo mai nai bolta hu vo to definitely karta hu.”

On the work front, after his cameo appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3, he’s now gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will hit the big screens on December 21.

