Bollywood lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to leave their fans mesmerized with the lovey-dovey photos they often share on social media. The couple, who’s been in love for years, only came out in the open a few years back. After keeping it a secret for a long time, they made it Insta official on Kapoor’s birthday in June 2019. Since then, there’s been no stopping them from dropping adorable comments on each other’s Instagram posts and talking about each other in media.

Much like their affair, rumors of their wedding have also been the talk of the town for quite some time. The Ishaqzaaade actor recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8, where he shared the controversial couch with Aditya Roy Kapur. The episode, which was dropped at midnight, has been making headlines for all the controversial reasons.

Karan Johar, who’s known for making celebs comfortably speak about their personal lives, on his show, happened to ask Arjun Kapoor about his love life with ladylove Malaika Arora on Koffee With Karan 8. Right from taking the next step in their relationship to getting subjected to trolls and their age gap of 12 years, the actor was asked about many details about his personal life. Reacting to the same, Kapoor told KJo that it would be unfair for him to talk about their love life alone, adding that he would be elated to speak about the same together on the show.

He further told Karan Johar, “We make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we’ve had to be in this comfortable, happy space.”

Reacting to receiving hate comments on their age gap of 12 years, Arjun Kapoor said, “It also shows their upbringing and their culture. Those people that are putting up random comments, you also know that they are trying to get your attention. So earlier, I used to get a bit worked up and wanted to respond all the time. Then I realized that I have to allow it to sink in, to understand what the reason is why these desperate people are trying to get my attention, and try to detach myself from their reaction. Does it affect me? Yes it does… they (trolls) might be doing it get likes.”

Well, we hope Karan Johar plans one episode featuring the two in his next season where we can see them spilling some tea, just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone! Don’t you agree?

