Movies are a great way to escape the real world and delve into the fantastic world of fiction for a few hours. It helps you unwind, and Netflix has the perfect recommendations for your mood. The streaming platform has everything from psychological thrillers like Leave the World Behind to Christmas-inspired Catering Christmas.

Netflix has added several new films, which the viewers also like, resulting in them making the list of Top-10 Most-Viewed Films. Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke starrer thriller has achieved first place, followed by films like Family Switch and Leo.

Netflix released its list of Top-10 Most-Viewed Films and has some of the movies from last week’s chart with a few entries. There are also a couple of Christmas special movies; this week has movies from different genres.

Check out the list of Netflix’s top 10 most-viewed films!

1. Leave the World Behind

Starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and others in crucial roles, the psychological thriller Leave the World Behind is at number 1 with 41.7 million views and has been watched for 98.7 million hours. Read our review of Leave the World Behind here.

2. Family Switch

The comic family drama was in second position last week as well. Family Switch is based around Christmas, when the parents’ bodies get swapped with their kids, leading to complete chaos. Family Switch has been watched for 25.4 million hours and has 14.2 million views.

3. Leo

The lizard Leo and the story of his potential escape from a Florida school has slipped to the third spot after being in the top position for the last two weeks. Leo is now residing in third place with 14.2 million views. The movie has been watched for 25.4 million hours.

4. The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie inspired by the video game was in ninth place last week and jumped to the fourth spot with 13.2 million. It has been watched for 20.3 million hours.

5. Catering Christmas

Catering Christmas slipped one position down on the list. Catering Christmas was at the 4th place last week. The film has garnered 8.7 million views, with 12.5 million hours being watched.

6. Nobody

The action-thriller, led by Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielson, is about a middle-aged man with a lackluster life who awakens his inner bada** after a home invasion. It has been watched for 10.6 million hours and has 6.9 million views.

7. Christmas as Usual

The film about two different cultures and how the central families in the movie clash over their traditions at Christmas has found a spot on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films of this week with 6.7 million views. The movie has been watched for 10 million hours.

8. The Fast and the Furious

The first film in the blockbuster franchise has been one of the most viewed films on Netflix this week. Residing in the 8th position, this Vin Diesel-led movie has generated 6.3 million views and has been watched for 11.2 million hours.

9. The Fate of the Furious

The 8th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is at the 9th position with 6 million views and 13.7 million hours watched.

10. B&B Merry

The film is about Graham Cooper inviting Tracey Wise on a Christmas getaway in his family’s bed & breakfast, Silver Peak. But they are met with competition from a fancy hotel resort that threatens their small business. It has secured the last place in Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films list with 4.6 million views and 6.3 million hours watched.

How many of these films have you watched? If you haven’t, grab a big bucket of popcorn and put on any of these films. To find out which movies make it to Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films list next week, keep an eye on this space.

