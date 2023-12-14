Netflix and its numerous web shows never fail to keep us entertained; in return, they gain millions of viewerships and popularity. Another week and another list of Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series is here. Last week, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 topped the charts and knocked it off the spot by Obliterated: Season 1.

Netflix has been there for all of us on good, bad, and mundane days, cheering up or catering to our emotions with its variety of content from across countries and in different genres. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Shows like Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1, Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1, Young Sheldon: Season 1, and more have reappeared in different positions.

Let’s look at the Top-10 Most Watched Web Series From December 4th to December 10th.

1. Obliterated: Season 1

This action drama has knocked off Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 from the #1 position. It has been watched for 61.5 million hours and garnered 9 million views.

2. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

The series, which was released on Netflix on December 7th, is a teen drama about 15-year-old Jackie, who loses her family in a car accident and goes on to live with her guardian and a family of twelve boys. The series has 7.5 million views and has been watched for 57.4 million hours. Check out its review here.

3. Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1

The reality game series inspired by the gruesome K-Drama was at the #1 position last week, but it has been stripped of its place and is now in the third spot with 6.6 million views. Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 has been watched for 54.1 million hours.

4. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1

The mini-series was on the second spot last week and is about Dr Paolo Macchiarini’s stem cell-infused windpipe transplants and what went wrong with them. With 5 million views, the series has been watched for 13.3 million hours.

5. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

It showcases the events of World War II through enhanced archival footage. The docuseries was released on December 7th on Netflix, and within its first week of release, it made its way into the top-10 most watched web series list. It has been watched for 20.3 million hours and has 4.2 million views.

6. The Crown: Season 6

The Crown: Season 6 has been on this list of Netflix’s Most-Watched Web Series for four weeks; last week, it was in fourth position. The series has garnered 2.5 million views and has been watched for 8.2 million hours.

7. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

This cute series about JJ and his friends celebrating various milestones in their lives has resonated with the viewers as it has managed to get 2.4 million views with 9.5 million hours watched.

8. Virgin River: Season 5

This is the eighth time Virgin River: Season 5 has made its way to Netflix’s Most-Watched Web Series list. It has been watched for 20.3 million hours and has 2.2 million views.

9. Young Sheldon: Season 1

The spin-off series of the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory is once again on the list with 1.9 million views and has been watched for 13.9 million hours.

10. Young Sheldon: Season 2

The second season of Young Sheldon has grabbed the final spot in the list and has been watched for 10.3 million hours. It has received 1.4 million views.

These are shows that kept the viewers hooked, and thanks to their binge-watching, they secured a spot in Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series List. Watch this space to find out which shows make it to the chart next week.

