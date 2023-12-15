Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage has reportedly hit rock bottom. According to the latest media reports, Aish has moved out of the Bachchan family’s house along with her and Abhishek’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The development comes days after speculations around the Bollywood couple’s divorce rumors, which began after Jr. Bachchan was spotted without his wedding ring.

Human relationships are fragile and often face various challenges, and when a marriage breaks down, it can be disheartening for both partners, especially when there are children involved. The latest reports have suggested that despite the trouble in paradise, Abhishek and Aish are not considering divorce as they aim to be the best parents to their 12-year-old.

A source close to the Bachchan family was quoted by Times Now as saying, “It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now matters have come to a head.”

After moving out of the Bachchan Residence, Aishwarya divides her time between her mother’s house and Jalsa, where she stays in a separate wing from her in-laws with her husband and daughter, the report further added. It also stated that the Taal actress has ceased all communication with her MIL, Jaya Bachchan. Between this saas-bahu tumult, it’s apparently Abhishek who continues to suffer, as he aims to be a devoted son while also trying the best of his abilities to be a good husband to his wife and a doting father to his daughter.

While there has been a conflict in the Bachchan house for some time now, the decision of the Bachchans’ daughter Shweta to permanently move into Jalsa was reportedly the final nail in the coffin for the Ponniyin Selvan star.

Nevertheless, for Aish and Abhishek, who have been married for sixteen years now, a divorce is not on the cards. However, the growing distance between them continues to concern their well-wishers.

Meanwhile, in spite of the emotional turmoil of their marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya recently posed together at the premiere of The Archies, which marked the debut of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s son, Agastya Nanda.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tripti Dimri’s Humble Fee For Animal: Only 0.6% Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Monstrous Amount!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News