Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Many segments of the industry anticipate this movie. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, it is directed by the visionary Shankar, known for movies like Robot, Anniyan, Shivaji, and more. Recently, the movie makers organized a pre-release event for the film in Rajahmundry.

However, what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion ended in tragedy as two fans lost their lives in a fatal road accident while returning home after the event.

The event, which witnessed the presence of Ram Charan and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, ended on a somber note following the news of the fatalities. This incident follows closely on the heels of another tragedy at a Pushpa 2 benefit screening, raising questions about fan safety during and after high-profile events.

Game Changer Producer Dil Raju offered ₹10 Lakh to the families of Manikanta and Thokada Charan.

As per a report by News18, Arava Manikanta (23) and Thokada Charan (22) were returning home late at night on their bike from the Game Changer event when they collided with a van near Rangampeta. Despite immediate medical attention at Peddapuram Hospital, neither could survive the accident. The incident has drawn widespread condolences from the film community and local authorities, who are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Dil Raju, one of the producers of Game Changer, expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. He announced immediate monetary assistance of ₹10 lakh to the victims’ families via a post on Sri Venkateswara Creations’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Additionally, he pledged to support the families during this difficult time.

The sentiment was echoed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who also attended the event. Beyond extending ₹5 lakh to each family, Kalyan highlighted the need for stricter safety measures at high-profile gatherings. This incident isn’t isolated. It comes weeks after a woman lost her life in a stampede at a Pushpa 2 screening. Further, the previous year, a similar tragedy had struck on KGF’s Yash birthday. These incidents remind us always to take care of ourselves and our lives.

