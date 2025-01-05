Kiara Advani is soon to be seen in Ram Charan’s Game Changer. She was supposed to attend a promotional event in Mumbai on January 4 as part of the film’s promotions. Her co-star Ram Charan was also present, but Kiara could not attend the event. Shortly after, rumors spread that she was hospitalized.

Even at the event, the emcee announced that Kabir Singh star could not attend because she was hospitalized. No further details were provided about her condition. However, Kiara’s team dismissed the rumors and confirmed that the actress was not hospitalized. According to News18, they stated that she was advised to rest due to being overworked. The team clarified that Kiara Advani had been working continuously, which caused exhaustion.

Game Changer is a political action thriller directed by Shankar. Ram Charan plays an IAS officer who becomes a district collector. His character fights corruption and works to ensure fair elections. The story shows a conflict between the officer and a corrupt politician, which forms the central battle of the film. The movie also explores a father-son relationship with Ram Charan, who plays dual roles.

Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan’s onscreen romantic interest in the movie. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including actors SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sunil, and Jayaram. The trailer for Game Changer was recently released at an event. Director SS Rajamouli attended the trailer launch as the chief guest.

On the personal front, Kiara married actor Sidharth Malhotra in Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. The couple fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah.

