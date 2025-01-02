Game Changer is one of the most-awaited Indian films this year, and Ram Charan fans are excited to see their beloved actor storm the big screen after Acharya’s failure. The film is in the news for different reasons, and one of them is the massive budget of the songs. Surprisingly, the total cost of the songs is much higher than the entire budget of Charan’s blockbuster Rangasthalam. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Telugu political action drama is set for a grand release on January 10, 2025. The film marks the first collaboration between renowned director Shankar and Ram Charan. Considering the grand style of filmmaking of Shankar, everyone is excited to see how he presents the actor on the big screen and though his Indian 2 was a disaster, inside reports are positive for his upcoming magnum opus.

Over the years, we have heard about Shankar spending big money on his songs, and Game Changer is no exception. It is learned that there are four songs in the film, and the total cost of them is a whopping 75 crores. If calculated, each song carries an average cost of 18.75 crores. No doubt, these songs will be a treat for eyes on the big screen, but still, the cost is too much to believe.

Before RRR, Ram Charan tasted a big success in the form of Rangasthalam in 2018. Apart from the box office success, the film was also critically acclaimed, and over the years, it has built a massive following. Unlike Charan’s recent releases, this one was made on a moderate budget and cost around 60 crores.

So, if a comparison is made, the songs of Game Changer alone are 25% more expensive than the entire Rangasthalam film, which is really crazy.

Meanwhile, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, Samuthirakani, and SJ Suryah in key roles. It is expected to mint big moolah during the Sankranti festive season.

