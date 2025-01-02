The Malayalam film Udayananu Tharam is returning to the big screen, following the growing trend of re-releases. The movie, which initially hit theaters on January 21, 2005, will be re-released in 4K format for its 20th anniversary.

Directed by Roshan Andrews, the film features Mohanlal in the role of Udayabhanu, a struggling scriptwriter and aspiring director, while Sreenivasan portrays Rajappan Thengummoodu, an aspiring actor. Sreenivasan also wrote the script for this film.

In addition to Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, the film also features Jagathy Sreekumar as Pachalam Bhasi, a character who has become a popular figure in memes and internet trolls. The supporting cast includes Meena, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Cochin Hanifa, and Bhavana. Udayananu Tharam delves into the world of the film industry, exploring themes of backstabbing, the treatment of women, and the industry’s darker aspects, all presented through a comedic lens.