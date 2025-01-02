The Malayalam film Udayananu Tharam is returning to the big screen, following the growing trend of re-releases. The movie, which initially hit theaters on January 21, 2005, will be re-released in 4K format for its 20th anniversary.
Directed by Roshan Andrews, the film features Mohanlal in the role of Udayabhanu, a struggling scriptwriter and aspiring director, while Sreenivasan portrays Rajappan Thengummoodu, an aspiring actor. Sreenivasan also wrote the script for this film.
In addition to Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, the film also features Jagathy Sreekumar as Pachalam Bhasi, a character who has become a popular figure in memes and internet trolls. The supporting cast includes Meena, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Cochin Hanifa, and Bhavana. Udayananu Tharam delves into the world of the film industry, exploring themes of backstabbing, the treatment of women, and the industry’s darker aspects, all presented through a comedic lens.
Udayananu Tharam was a major success upon its release, achieving financial success and winning several prestigious awards, including the Kerala State Award for Best Debut Director and Best Choreographer. While an official re-release date has yet to be announced, the film is expected to hit theaters in February 2025. The songs from the film also continue to enjoy widespread popularity.
