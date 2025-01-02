Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved some never-seen-before milestones in Indian cinema. It is the first film to achieve 1200 crore in the domestic market. Allu Arjun starrer will soon become the first movie to cross the 800 crore mark in the Hindi belt. Now, the action thriller has unlocked a huge feat in West Bengal. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Pushpa 2 at the West Bengal Box Office

As per Box Office Bengal, Pushpa 2 has become the first Indian film to collect 50 crores net at the West Bengal box office. No film, including Bengali, Hindi, or other languages, has achieved this mark. The exact earnings yet to be confirmed.

There are quite a few options in West Bengal theatres. Apart from Baby John, Sonic The Hedgehog, and Mufasa: The Lion King, there are also regional releases like Khadaan, Shontaan, and Chaalchitro, among others. But among 150-175 available theatres, Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the theatre screens.

Domestic Box Office Collection

In India, the Allu Arjun starrer witnessed a massive boost on the New Year holiday as it earned 13.80 crores net in all languages. The domestic total after 28 days comes to 1208 crores.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Made on a budget of 500 crores, Sukumar has directed the action spectacle. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. After the blockbuster success of the first two installments, Pushpa 3 is now in the works.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Pushpa 2 was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024.

