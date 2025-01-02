Sandalwood had a very lukewarm year at the box office with major films getting sandwiched amongst other biggies. However, it has still managed to churn out some decent numbers at the box office with as many as four profitable films at the box office.

Highest-Grossing Kannada Film Of 2024

Kiccha Sudeep’s Max has turned into the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024, with a collection of 32.38 crore. The film is still running in theaters and is very far from recovering its entire budget.

Interestingly, before UI and Max‘s arrival at the box office, it was Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, which was the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year with a collection of 22 crore, but it was a flop at the box office, considering its huge budget of reported 100 crore!

Most Profitable Kannada Film Of 2024

The most profitable film of Sandalwood this year is the comedy-drama Upadhyaksha, which registered a profit of around 170% at the box office. Interestingly, it was also the first successful Kannada film of the year.

Other successful films from Sandalwood this year include Bheema, Krishna Pranaya Sakhi, and Bagheera. The budget of Krishna Pranaya Sakhi is still unknown, so its profits cannot be determined. However, the film earned 22.89 crore worldwide.

Here are the most profitable Kannada films of the year 2024.

Bairathi Rangal: 3.55%

Bagheera: 5%

Bheema: 171.25%

Upadhyaksha: 170%

Will Max & UI Enter This List?

It would be interesting to see if the last two releases of the year Max and UI make it to the profitable list of the year, recovering their entire budgets at the box office!

