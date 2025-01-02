It is clearly a very happy new year for Unni Mukundan’s action thriller Marco, which is raging at the box office with every passing day. In 13 days, it stands at a total collection of 42.05 crore, taking a huge jump of almost 2.15 times on the New Year, than the previous day.

Helmed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam action thriller has been rated 8 on IMDb and is earning accolades with its Hindi version as well. It has been mounted on a budget of 30 crore and earned a total of 42 crore at the box office, registering a profit of 40%.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 13

On the 13th day, the second Wednesday, January 1, Marco earned a total of 3.4 crore at the box office. This was a jump of 151% at the box office from the previous day, which brought 1.35 crore to the table.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 12 days.

Day 1: 4.3 crore

Day 2: 4.65 crore

Day 3: 5.2 crore

Day 4: 3.9 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore

Day 6: 3.5 crore

Day 7: 2.55 crore

Day 8: 2.3 crore

Day 9: 2.7 crore

Day 10: 3.1 crore

Day 11: 1.6 crore

Day 12: 1.35 crore

Day 13: 3.4 crore

Total: 42.05 crore

Marco Worldwide Box Office

In 13 days, the film stands at a total collection of 28.10 crore overseas and 76.65 crore worldwide. It might be another Malayalam film to enter the 100 crore club worldwide owing to the film earning bigger and better with every passing day.

Marco is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and is inches away from axing the 6th spot where Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil stands with 47.83 crore.

Check out the collection of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 in India.

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu : 76.10 crore Ajayanate Randam Moshanam: 64 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Marco: 42.05 crore Kishkindha Kaandam: 41.55 crore Varshangallku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore

