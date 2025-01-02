In the Hindi market, Unni Mukundan’s Marco is one film that is grabbing all the limelight amid the rampage of Pushpa 2. Released amid negligible expectations, the film has surprised everyone with its content, forcing the exhibitors to increase the showcasing. Now, as shows all across the country have increased, the Hindi-dubbed version is pulling off superb numbers at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 13 days!

Directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam action thriller is going from strength to strength at ticket windows. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film received a big thumbs up from the audience due to its bloodshed and violent content. It started slowly and earned just 0.30 crore net with its Hindi-dubbed version during the first week. But after the opening week, the film turned the tables with more shows.

Marco (Hindi) earned 0.26 crore on the second Friday (day 8), followed by a huge jump on the second Saturday (day 9), with 0.55 crore coming in. On the second Sunday (day 10), it earned 0.68 crore. On Monday (day 11), the film remained rock steady and earned 0.55 crore, followed by 0.60 crore on Tuesday (day 12). Yesterday, i.e., on day 13, the film scored the biggest day since its release and raked in a solid 1.20 crores. Yes, you read that right! It’s a crazy jump of 300% compared to the collection of entire week 1.

Overall, Marco (Hindi) has pulled off an impressive 4.14 crore net at the Indian box office in 13 days. Considering the trend and absence of big releases in the Hindi market, the film will continue its strong run for a long, and during this coming weekend, get ready to be surprised.

Indian collection breakdown of Marco (Hindi):

Week 1- 0.30 crore

Day 8- 0.26 crore

Day 9- 0.55 crore

Day 10- 0.68 crore

Day 11- 0.55 crore

Day 12- 0.60 crore

Day 13- 1.20 crores

Total- 4.14 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

