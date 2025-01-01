The tremendous run of Pushpa 2 will be remembered in history. The action thriller is in the fourth week of its box office journey, but there are no signs of slowing down. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer is all set to enter the 1700 crore club. Scroll below for worldwide update on day 27.

Domestic Box Office Collection

A large section of cine-goers spent the last day of 2024 watching Pushpa 2 in theatres. Sukumar’s directorial minted 8.55 crores net in all languages on day 27. Including taxes, gross earnings come to 10.08 crores gross.

The domestic total stands at 1195.20 crores net. Today, Pushpa 2 will enter the 1200 crore club, the first-ever Indian film to achieve the mark.

Worldwide Earnings

The Allu Arjun mania continues not only in India but also in the overseas circuits, as the film added 0.50 crores gross more to the kitty. The international total now stands at 289.25 crores gross. It is now less than 11 crores away from entering the 300 crore club, which will be another humungous feather added to the cap.

Combining both the circuits, the global total surges to 1699.58 crores. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer is set to achieve another milestone by crossing the 1700 crore mark. It will be the third Indian film to do so after Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net – 1195.20 crores

India gross – 1410.33 crores

Overseas gross – 289.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 1699.58 crores

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2

The action thriller is competing against Baahubali 2 to become the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Prabhas starrer had garnered 1800 crores in its lifetime. With 100 crores more in the kitty, Pushpa 2 will rewrite history.

But it is now in the last leg of its box office run. The holiday season is almost over, and the momentum during the next few days will majorly determine its lifetime total. Only time will tell if Pushpa 2 will beat Baahubali 2.

However, Dangal will continue to remain the highest Indian grosser worldwide with its unbeatable collections of 2059.04 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

