Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 continues its rock-solid hold at the Hindi box office. It has entered its fourth week, and the daily collections have gone below the 10 crore mark. The action thriller has achieved yet another milestone in India. Scroll below for the latest update!

Faces routine dip on 4th Friday

Sukumar’s directorial has earned 7.50 crores* on day 23. It has registered a drop of 16% compared to 9 crores earned on the previous day. It was a normal working Friday, so the fall was expected. The action thriller will grow during the fourth weekend, which will push it closer to the 800 crore club.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 Hindi below:

Week 1 (8 days)- 433.50 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Week 3- 107.75 crores

Day 23- 7.50 crores*

The overall box office collection now stands at 747.75 crores*. Pushpa 2 is exactly 2.25 crores away from the 750 crore mark, which will be the first ever for a Hindi film in Indian cinema.

Highest day 23 in Hindi cinema

The record-breaking spree seems never-ending for Pushpa 2: The Rule. It has surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Uri: The Surgical Strike and Jawan, among others to score the highest day 23 of all time. Take a look at the top 5:

Pushpa 2: 7.50 crores*

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 6.66 crores

Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 6.35 crores

Gadar 2: 5.72 crores

Jawan: 4.79 crores

Return on investment

The makers have reportedly spent 200 crores on the Hindi release. They have already raked in returns of 547.75 crores*.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, the super-hit Pushpa 2 has made profits of 273.62% and is the second-most profitable of 2024. It will not be able to beat Stree 2, which topples the list with an ROI of 945.83%.

*Estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

