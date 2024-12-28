After giving the exhibitors this year’s blockbuster with Dune 2, Timothee Chalamet is back at the box office. This time, he plays one of the greatest music artists of all time, Bob Dylan, in the musical biopic, A Complete Unknown. The film opened in the US on Christmas Day along with the gothic horror flick Nosferatu. It is also heading for a pretty good opening weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

James Mangold, best known for films like Cop Land and Girl, Interrupted, directed it. Timothee appears in the titular role and is also one of the producers. The film features Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy in supporting roles. The film’s title is from Dylan’s single, Like a Rolling Stone.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown received favorable ratings. The critics gave it 79% and summed it up by saying, “Charged by Timothée Chalamet’s electric performance, this ballad of Bob Dylan might not get under the enigmatic artist’s skin but will make you feel like you’ve spent time in his company.” The audience loved it more, giving it 96%. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it has been awarded an A on CinemaScore.

The movie collected a strong $4.8 million on Thursday, Boxing Day, a drop of 33.3% from Wednesday when it opened in the theatres. It registered the biggest Thursday in Searchlight’s history. The film has hit a $12 million cume in the United States. The film is eyeing a $27-$32 million five-day Christmas opening, and a $15-$20 million three-day weekend could be in the cards.

It follows an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan, who arrives in New York City with his guitar. On his meteoric rise, he forges relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. A Complete Unknown was released in the theatres on December 25.

