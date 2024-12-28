Moana 2 is still on roll as it surpasses The Passion of the Christ and Spider-Man 3 at the US box office. The Disney sequel has experienced a significant jump from last week, following the Christmas on Thursday. Although it has lost hundreds of theatres, it maintains its strong legs. Scroll below for the deets.

The Passion of the Christ was released in 2004, and it was directed by Mel Gibson. The movie featured Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, Maia Morgenstern as Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene. It achieved several accolades and new records at the box office, including being the highest-grossing R-rate film in the US. However, Deadpool & Wolverine broke that record this year. The movie collected $370.78 million in the US and $241.27 million overseas. Therefore, the film’s global total is $612.06 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report Moana 2 crushed on the Boxing Day that is on Thursday by scoring a solid $5.7 million on 5th Thursday. It jumped up an astronomical 205% from last Thursday despite losing 400 theatres and facing Mufasa and Sonic 3. It is more than what its predecessor had earned. The 2016 movie collected $2.6 million on 5th Thursday. However, the sequel remained below Frozen’s $9.1 million but slightly above Frozen 2’s $5.5 million.

The Disney sequel has hit a $376.2 million cume in the United States. Therefore, it surpassed The Passion of the Christ and Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 3’s $374.3 million totals at the US box office to become the #58 highest-grossing film of all time.

For the uninitiated, Spider-Man 3 was released in 2007 and was the final film in the Maguire-led trilogy. Like its previous two films, it was directed by Sam Raimi. The comic book movie featured Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Rosemary Harris, and JK Simmons in supporting roles.

Cut to Moana 2, the Disney sequel is eyeing a $465-$475 million run in the United States. The movie was released there on November 27. It has surpassed the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office and now stands at a $826.80 million global cume.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

