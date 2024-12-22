Yes, that fans are still buzzing about this scene, introducing none other than Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by Keanu Reeves, no less. Yep, the man who brought us John Wick is now lending his gravitas to everyone’s favorite brooding anti-hero.

With director Jeff Fowler teasing big changes ahead, it’s clear Shadow’s debut is just the tip of the chaos iceberg. And don’t worry, the gang’s all back, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, and more are ready to roll. Buckle up, this franchise is speeding toward a wild new era.

Jeff Fowler Tease Sonic the Hedgehog Future

Move over, Sonic, there’s a new hero in town, and she’s bringing the hammer! Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s post-credits scene gave fans the ultimate mic-drop moment with Amy Rose swooping in to save the day from a swarm of Metal Sonics.

And now director Jeff Fowler spilled the beans to ScreenRant, revealing how this epic teaser is setting the stage for the franchise’s future.

He said, “Look, there are so many great characters. Sonic’s been around for over 30 years, we love working our way down the list, and it’s fun to watch the fans online speculate. Everyone’s got their favorites, on our side, everyone’s got their favorites. It’s fun to make the debate and, yeah, the story ideas, it’s a package deal. We would never introduce characters at the end of one of these films that we weren’t already excited about where they could take the story.”

Get ready, Sonic fans; the next chapter is shaping up to be legendary!

Jeff Fowler Explain Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Post-Credits Scene

When it comes to making a splash, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is pulling no punches. Jeff Fowler dished on why Amy Rose and Metal Sonic were the perfect picks for the post-credits spotlight, comparing their arrival to Shadow’s jaw-dropping debut in Sonic 2.

Fowler explained that the decision-making process boils down to one thing, shaking up the franchise. “What would be new? What would be interesting? What would be a fun direction to take our world?” he shared. With Shadow raising the stakes last time, Amy and Metal Sonic are here to turn the dial up even further, because this franchise doesn’t do “boring.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Happening? Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News