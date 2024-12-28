The musical fantasy starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has achieved another amazing feat at the domestic box office. Wicked has become the 49th film in history to join the $400 million club in the United States. It has beaten Frozen, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s domestic totals to achieve this remarkable feat. Scroll below for the deets.

It has a stronger hold in the US than in the international markets. Since its release, the film has been hogging all the limelight at the box office, giving Moana 2 a tough time. It has been registering record numbers for November releases, experiencing an astonishing hike from last Thursday, beating Frozen 2’s 5th Thursday collection. A few days back, it surpassed the domestic total of Despicable Me 4 to become the third highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has entered the $400 million club at the US box office. The film collected a solid $6.9 million on the 5th Thursday, registering the 2nd biggest 5th Thursday for November releases. It has experienced a hike of 179.6% from last Thursday. The film lost 393 theatres last Friday. It has hit a $404.7 million cume in the United States. It might join the all-time top 40.

Wicked has crossed the $400 million mark and is eyeing a $450-$470 million run in the United States. The movie collected $188.41 million, and adding the domestic cume, the film has collected $593.19 million. It might reach the $600 million mark globally during this weekend.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy was released in the theatres on November 22. According to BoxOfficePro.com’s report, Wicked is predicted to attain the #4 spot on the domestic box office chart.

