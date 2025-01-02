The massive streak of success goes on for Pushpa 2 at the Hindi box office. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer witnessed an impressive jump on the New Year holiday. It is now inching closer to the 800 crore mark. Scroll below for latest update on day 28.

Impressive growth on the New Year holiday

The New Year brings new celebrations for Sukumar and the team as Pushpa 2: The Rule touched the 10 crore mark on January 1, 2025. It registered a growth of 42% compared to 7 crores earned on the previous day in the Hindi belt. The overall box office collections after 28 days stand at 792.75 crores.

With only 7.25 crores more in the kitty, Pushpa 2 will become the first Indian film to enter the 800 crore club in the Hindi belt. History will be created, and it will be difficult for all the upcoming releases to achieve such huge milestones.

Highest Day 28 Collection

Pushpa 2: The Rule has also clocked in the highest day 28 earnings in the Hindi belt. It has left behind Stree 2, Baahubali 2, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, among others, to achieve this huge feat.

Check out the top 5 day 28 collections in Hindi cinema:

Pushpa 2: 10 crores* Stree 2: 3 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 2.70 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 2.19 crores Jawan: 1.86 crores

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna‘s film is a clear winner, with 233% higher collections than Stree 2, which earlier conquered the throne. The box office run is truly glorious.

It is now to be seen how the journey continues after the end of the holiday season. The footfalls have been impressive and Pushpa 2 has left behind the Christmas releases – Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King to remain the #1 choice of audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

