The countdown is in the final stage, and we’re just three days away from the grand release of Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films, expectations are sky-high. Yes, the pre-release is shockingly low, but considering Ram’s popularity among the Telugu audience and Shankar’s brand, the industry is confident about the film’s performance at the worldwide box office. Even through pre-release theatrical deals, the biggie has minted good numbers.

We all know Shankar delivered a mega disaster with his recent release, Indian 2. This blow has affected his next with Ram Charan as the negative perception has been built. However, one can’t overlook the director’s ability to bounce back with a strong content-driven film. This is the reason why his next has managed to secure good theatrical deals all across the globe. Also, the combination of Shankar and Ram is expected to attract footfalls.

As per Box Office Andhra, Game Changer’s theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh have been valued at 81 crores. If we break it down further, the Ceded region has been valued at 24 crores, followed by UA (15 crores), Guntur (10.50 crores), and East (10.40 crores). Krishna, West, and Nellore have fetched 8.50 crores, 8.10 crores, and 4.50 crores, respectively. The rights of the Nizam region have been valued at 44 crores. So, the total pre-release theatrical business from Telugu states stands at 125 crores.

The theatrical rights for Game Changer in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are valued at 20 crores, Karnataka at 15 crores, and the rest of India at 65 crores. Overseas, it is valued at 25 crores. Overall, the pre-release theatrical business of the film stands at 250 crores.

To be in the safe zone at the worldwide box office, the Ram Charan starrer will need to earn a distributor share of at least 250 crores or a gross collection of over 450 crores. If word-of-mouth is positive, this number is achievable, with all the holidays of Sankranti. However, if the audience feedback turns out to be negative or mixed, achieving breakeven will be a tough task.

If we talk about the highest-grossing solo film of Ram Charan, it’s Rangasthalam, with a global collection of 217 crore gross. So, Game Changer must earn over 107% more than his Ram’s biggest solo grosser.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

