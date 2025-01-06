The game is almost over for Varun Dhawan, and Keerthy Suresh led Baby John at the domestic box office. The action thriller suffered due to negative reviews, and there has been no revival since. The box office collections have now fallen below the 1 crore mark. Scroll below for the latest update on day 12.

Box Office Update

Kalees’ directorial has almost crashed at the box office. There was barely any growth during the second weekend, which was the most crucial phase. After earning 0.75 crores on Saturday, Baby John earned only 0.85 crores on day 12. It could not even cross the 1 crore mark, which is truly unfortunate for a film mounted on a budget of 160 crore.

The overall box office collection in India now stands at 38.50 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Baby John below:

Week 1: 36.4 crores* (9-day extended week)

Weekend 2: 2.01 crores*

Total: 38.50 crores*

Budget vs Box Office Collection

As mentioned earlier, Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer is made on a reported budget of 160 crores. This means only 24% of the total cost has been recovered so far. The action thriller was expected at least to conclude its box office journey at 60 crores. But at this pace, that also looks out of reach.

Upcoming storms!

Ahead of Sankranti 2025, two big movies are coming to theatres on January 10, 2025. Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez will be treating fans with their action thriller, Fateh. On the other hand, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are delivering the political thriller Game Changer.

There are also other options in the Indian market, like Pushpa 2, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King, among others. There is a massive threat to Baby John, and it could soon be wiped out of theatres.

