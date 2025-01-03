Keerthy Suresh is among the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry today. She has amassed a pan-Indian fan base. Known for her exceptional talent, she reached the pinnacle of her career with Mahanati. It is the biopic of legendary actress Savitri. However, in a surprising revelation during a recent interview with Galatta India, Keerthy shared that she initially turned down the iconic role after a four-hour-long narration.

“When Nagi (director Nag Ashwin) narrated the story, I refused to take up the project,” she admitted. “The producers were thrilled at the idea of me playing Savitri amma, but I was terrified. I thought, ‘What if I ruin it? What if people say I destroyed the legacy of such a legend?’ The fear of failing overshadowed everything else. Swapna and Priyanka (the producers) were shocked by my decision, asking, ‘Who turns down Savitri amma’s biopic?’ But my refusal stemmed purely from fear, not a lack of interest.”

Keerthy explained her hesitation further: “We had to delve deeply into Savitri amma’s personal life. I worried about how her fans might react. What if they disliked how her story was portrayed? I couldn’t see anything positive at the time. But what ultimately convinced me was Nagi’s unwavering trust in my ability, which exceeded the trust I had in myself.”

The actress also reflected on the challenges she faced in her early career. Many producers labeled her as “unlucky” after her Tamil debut flopped. Additionally, she endured baseless rumors about alleged relationships with co-stars. In the recent interview, Keerthy clarified that the rumors were entirely false. The Baby John actress noted that she chose a path different from the industry’s expectations. This also invited criticism but also set her apart.

Today, Mahanati stands as a testament to her talent and bravery. Keerthy is one of the best actresses in South Indian industry, and has successfully established her Tamil base.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Tollywood 2025: Game Changer, Akhanda 2 & More Blockbusters To Watch Out For This Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News