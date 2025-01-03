2024 was a year full of surprises. From big-star films tanking at the box office to small-budget films performing wonders, we saw it all. As the New Year is all about new surprises and promising projects, let’s look at what 2025 has in store for us. TFI’s highly anticipated movies start with Sankranthi releases.

The year will start with Shankar’s Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Surya. The film’s song budget is rumoured to be 95 crores, and it is one of the highest-budget films of 2025, with many hoping for it to be a box office hit. This movie brings together the Charan-Shankar combo for the first time and is the biggest film in Dil Raju’s career.

Alongside Game-Changer movies like Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vastunnam, which both star Balakrishna and Venkatesh Daggubati, are also generating significant excitement.

Balakrishna will return with the sequel to Akhanda, which is set to release in 2025. The return of Balakrishna and Boyapati, the combo, has raised many expectations for this sequel.

Regarding Pawan Kalyan, both Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG are expected to be released this year.

Prabhas, who is popularly called the darling of Tollywood, has the most successful 2023 and 24 with films like Saalar and Kalki 2898 AD, breaking all box office records. The Rebel Star is gearing up to feature in The Raja Saab, which is likely to release in summer this year. He also has Saalar and Kalki’s sequels lined up while working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit and 3 new films with Hommable Productions.

Jr NTR will be seen in War 2 this year, opposite Hrithik Roshan, marking his Bollywood debut in 2025. Tarak’s fans are super excited about this one.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will return to the big screens with Vishwambhara this year and collaborate with Odela for his upcoming project. Vijay Deverakonda is expected to star in VD 12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, starring Sai Pallavi, will be released in February. Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati will mark her return to the big screens this year.

