The trailer of the Ram Charan starrer Telugu political action-thriller Game Changer is finally out now. The film is one of the most anticipated movies at the onset of 2025 and stars the superstar in a dual role. Here is our trailer review for the film.

Game Changer Trailer Review

The trailer showcases Ram Charan playing a father-son duo. He plays IAS Ram Nandan, a no-nonsense officer who is not afraid to lock horns with corrupt politicians and businessmen to expose their black monies and corrupt affairs. We are also shown parallelly how Nandan’s father, Apanna, also fought for the water resources in his village. While Apanna is shown to be married to Anjali’s character, Kiara Advani plays the love interest of Ram Nandan. However, Nandan soon comes face to face with a corrupt politician, Mopidevi (SJ Suryah), who proves to be his biggest nemesis.

One of the main highlights of the Game Changer trailer is Ram Charan’s fiery and magnetic screen presence. The superstar is powerful in both the roles, and some of his scenes are bound to evoke loads of cheer and whistles. He is intense during the action sequences but has a spunk and charming aura during the romantic and comedic sequences. The actor nails the emotional scenes too. Watch out for the “Raa Ki Raa, Sir Ki Sir” scene, which involves a showdown between Charan and Suryah’s characters.

However, some of the dialogues and action sequences in the Game Changer trailer are extremely over-the-top and do not invite the required emotions. The visuals, especially the soundtracks in some of the stills, appear to be too shoddy. We do not see Ram Charan’s chemistry with any of the supporting characters being fleshed out effectively. Kiara Advani’s character seems to be reduced to the song and dance sequences with Anjali’s still looking a little promising. SJ Suryah’s antagonist act tends to become too loud in some scenes. We can just hope that these dismal aspects do not appear to be too jarring in the movie.

The movie has been helmed by Shankar. Apart from Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, and SJ Suryah, Gamer Changer also stars Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sunil, and Nassar in pivotal roles. The movie will be released on January 10, 2025.

