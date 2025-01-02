Khushbu Sundar shared that she regrets acting in Annaatthe, which starred Rajinikanth. In an interview, she was asked about any films she wished she had not been part of. She explained that while her Hindi filmography is limited, she has many regrets about some Tamil films.

Khushbu mentioned that Annaatthe is a recent example. She said, “The role didn’t turn out like it was sold to me.” She further explained that there was no real pairing with Rajinikanth for her.

Sundar did not directly name the movie in the interview. However, she revealed that initially, the film was supposed to have her and Meena as the two heroines. Khushbu admitted that she agreed to the project because no other actress was paired with Rajinikanth at first.

As the film progressed, Rajinikanth’s character suddenly became a heroine. Khushbu said a new character was added. She felt her character became too exaggerated and unrealistic.

Khushbu said her character was originally meant to be happy, comical, and fun-loving. However, when she saw the film during the dubbing session, she felt disappointed by the final result.

Annaatthe was released in 2021. It was directed by Siva, the director of Kanguva. The film is an action drama. It tells the story of Kaalaiyan, who is a sarpanch from Thanjavur, played by Rajinikanth. Kaalaiyan is very protective of his younger sister.

When his sister elopes with her lover and moves to West Bengal, Kaalaiyan goes to find her. He discovers the challenges she faces from a business rival. Kaalaiyan decides to take action and helps her from behind the scenes.

Annaatthe also starred Keerthy Suresh as Rajinikanth’s sister. Nayanthara played his love interest. The film also featured actors like Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Pandiarajan in important roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: SSMB 29: 1000 Crore Budget, Zero Salary But A Meaty Profit Sharing? Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli Leave No Stone Unturned For Their Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News