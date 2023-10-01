South Indian actress Kushboo Sundar was among the most sought-after actresses in the 1980s and 1990s. She worked alongside some of the biggest stars in the industry. Her talent, beauty, and versatility earned her a massive fan following in the South film industry.

While Kushboo largely avoids creating controversies, the actress made headlines in 2019 after a video revealed her publicly slapping a fan. The video went viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2019, Kushboo Sundar attended a campaign for Congress-JDS alliance candidate Rizwan Arshad. At the rally, the actress-turned-politician slapped a man who allegedly misbehaved with her. Soon after, the police dragged him out of the rally. The incident was captured in a viral video.

As the video rapidly circulated on social media, opinions diverged regarding Kushboo Sundar’s response. Some lauded her for her actions, while others resorted to trolling. In response to a particular internet user who mocked the actress for her display of anger, Khushbu Sundar had a fitting retort. She questioned whether the same individual would react similarly if his own mother were in her situation.

Kushboo Sundar is renowned for her unwavering resolve and the ability to resonate with her fans, often extending apologies when deemed necessary. Notably, she supported singer Chinmayi when the latter accused the National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu of s*xual harassment. This demonstrates Kushboo’s commitment to standing up for important causes within and beyond the entertainment industry.

A fan of the actress even reacted to the video, saying, “Really sad this happened… hope other women take a cue from this and learn to stand up to abuse! Also, my only regret is that I wasn’t there to slap that pervert myself!” Kushboo then responded, “Spoken like a true brother”.

For more updates on south news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Game Changer: Ram Charan & Kiara Advani Starrer Has Already Clocked 270 Crore Years Before Releasing, Would Chiranjeevi’s Film With Mallidi Vashishta To Avert The Clash With RC15?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News