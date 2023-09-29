Vivek Agnihotri is an acclaimed filmmaker currently in the news owing to his recently released reality-based film The Vaccine War. A while ago, the filmmaker was bestowed the Best Feature Film on National Integration award at the National Film Awards for his film The Kashmir Files. In a recent chat, he got candid about wanting to work with this year’s National Film Award winners – Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon.

For the unversed, Alia and Kriti won the Best Actress National Film Award. Bhatt took home the honours for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Sanon received the trophy for her performance as a surrogate mother in the Laxman Utekar-directed Netflix film Mimi. Allu won the Best Actress National Film Award for his part as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise.

Talking to Mid-Day, Vivek Agnihotri praised Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun. ‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker said, “I’m a fan of Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun. I feel Alia is a part of my family, and I always admire her work. I like the way she has matured as an actor in the last few years. She has creative intelligence, and that’s why I really like her growth and the way she has conducted herself in public. Whenever there’s a discussion, I refuse to accept anything negative about her. Alia is a great example of how an actor should mature.”

Praising the ‘Pushpa’ actor, Vivek Agnihotri added, “I have always been a fan of Allu Arjun. Hopefully, someday I would love to work with him if I am allowed to do so. Regarding Kriti, Pallavi (Joshi) and I saw her film Mimi and thought she gave a mature and competitive performance.”

Would you like to see a Vivek Agnihotri film starring Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Animal Starcast Fees Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor Is Being Paid 14 Times More Than Bobby Deol & 35 Times More Than Anil Kapoor To Unleash His Beast Mode For Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News