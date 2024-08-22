The Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD earned a staggering 653.21 crore at the Indian box office. With much fanfare, the Nag Ashwin directorial magnum opus was released on the OTT streaming platform Prime Video today (August 22). Now, filmmaker Nag Ashwin has spoken in a recent statement about working with superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the project. For the unversed, Big B portrayed Ashwathamma in the film, and his performance was hailed as stellar by the fans.

Nag Ashwin called Amitabh Bachchan extraordinarily gracious and patient to work with on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD. Ashwin said, “ I think Bachchan sir was, is a legend, and he was extremely gracious in how much patience he had with us as a team and as a very young team actually trying to pull off something that usually somebody from his generation might not be very comfortable, with so much CG, so much green screen, but he was extremely gracious and patient with the whole process, he would come, sit and wait while we figured out. Some stuff took longer than we planned, and his experience, especially in the action parts, I think shows on screen, which is why people enjoy it so much.”

Well, fans of the movie will now be able to relive the magnificence of Kalki 2898 AD all over again as it releases on Prime Video. The plot of the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set against the backdrop of 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial unfolds in the now-barren Kashi, deemed the first city in the world. Amid a dystopian era ruled by Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), SUM80 rises like a dawn of hope as the bearer of Lord Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu, putting Yaskin’s reign in jeopardy.

Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The Nag Ashwin directorial is streaming now on Prime Video in Telugu with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam with subtitles in English. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the second part of the magnum opus.

