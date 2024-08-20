Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles, has ended its glorious journey at the worldwide box office. In India, it grossed well over 700 crores, and globally, it put on a solid total of above 1050 crores on board. During this stupendous run, the film has achieved multiple feats and milestones; one of those milestones is the all-time record run at AMB Cinemas. Keep reading to know more about it!

For those who don’t know, Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, own AMB Cinemas (Asian Mahesh Babu Cinemas) in collaboration with the Asian Group. The theatre is situated in Gachibowli in Kondapur, Telangana state. AMB is well-known for the quality of the screens and the overall cinematic experience. At this theatre, SS Rajamouli’s RRR had a dream run and fetched a record-breaking amount in the lifetime run.

RRR enjoyed a great run at AMB Cinemas, and if Track Tollywood’s report is to be believed, it did a business of 4.36 crores gross at the property. Now, it has been dethroned by Kalki 2898 AD by a margin of 6 lakhs as the Prabhas starrer has registered a lifetime collection of 4.42 crores gross. With this, it is now the all-time record grosser at Mahesh Babu’s theatre.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD wrapped up its global journey by amassing a collection of 1054.67 crores gross and ended up being the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Out of it, India contributed 770.78 crores gross (653.21 crores net), and overseas contributed 283.89 crores gross.

Out of the five Indian languages, the film performed brilliantly in the Hindi and Telugu versions, with both languages earning almost 300 crores net each in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Surpasses The Lion King’s $540 Million+ To Become 17th Highest-Grossing Movie Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News