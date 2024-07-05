Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office, and now, it is set for a longer theatrical run as the content has clicked with the Hindi audience in a big way. Within the extended opening weekend itself, the Hindi version entered the 100-crore club, helping Nag Ashwin to make a smashing entry into Koimoi’s Director Ranking with his debut pan-India release. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Director’s Ranking?

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Nag Ashwin debuts in Director’s Ranking

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) took a solid start at the Indian box office, and in just 4 days, it entered the 100-crore club. With that, Nag Ashwin entered the Director Ranking with 100 points to his credit. The film has amassed 163.25 crores with its Hindi version, and it has helped Nag to surpass Kesari director Anurag Singh and Dabangg 2 director Arbaaz Khan.

To beat Ahmed Khan & Shankar

Today, Nag Ashwin will surpass Ahmed Khan in the table as Kalki 2898 AD will overtake the collection of Ahmed’s Baaghi 2 (165 crores). Tomorrow, he’ll also beat Shankar as the lifetime collection of 2.0’s Hindi version (180 crores) will be crossed by the Prabhas starrer.

Ashwin will take a further leap in Director Ranking once Kalki 2898 AD enters the 200 crore club. To take a look at the complete chart, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index.’

