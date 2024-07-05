The latest installment in the beloved Jatt & Juliet franchise, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has entered its second week on a bittersweet note. While Jatt & Juliet 3 has garnered a respectable worldwide collection of 66.19 crore after eight days, its performance has been a tale of two box offices – a domestic undercurrent and a vibrant overseas success story. Read on!

Jatt & Juliet 3’s Domestic Box Office Collections After Week 1:

Despite the immense popularity of the Jatt & Juliet series and Diljit Dosanjh‘s star power, the film’s domestic run has fallen short of expectations. Opening strong with a decent 3.5 crore on the first day, Jatt & Juliet 3 witnessed a significant drop in collections during weekdays. This sharp decline, resulting in a total domestic gross of 27.19 crore after eight days, can be attributed to two key factors.

Firstly, the release of Prabhas’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD seems to have posed a strong challenge. Secondly, lower weekday occupancies, a common trend in the Indian film industry, further hampered Jatt & Juliet 3’s domestic performance.

Jatt & Juliet 3’s Overseas Box Office Collections:

However, Jatt & Juliet 3 has found redemption in the international market. Capitalizing on Diljit Dosanjh’s massive global fanbase, the film has performed exceptionally well overseas. With a staggering 39 crore gross collection in just eight days, the international market has emerged as a saving grace for the film. This success highlights the growing importance of overseas markets for Punjabi cinema, where dedicated fan bases can provide a significant financial boost.

Currently, Jatt & Juliet 3 sits at an estimated 66.19 crore worldwide gross, just 8 crore away from surpassing Mastaney to become the second-highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. Considering the film is still running in theaters, there’s a chance it could climb the ranks.

List of Top 10 Highest Grossing Punjabi Films (Worldwide)

Carry On Jatta 3 102.00 crore Mastaney 74.00 crore Jatt & Juliet 3 66.19 crore Carry On Jatta 2 58.50 crore Saunkan Saunkne 57.00 crore Chal Mera Putt 2 54.50 crore Honsla Rakh 53.00 crore Shadaa 51.00 crore Chaar Sahibzaade 45.00 crore Sardaarji 38.50 crore

Jatt & Juliet 3’s performance serves as a reminder of the importance of a diversified audience base for Punjabi films. While domestic audiences remain crucial, the film’s success in the international market underscores the potential of overseas markets to propel Punjabi cinema to new heights.

The future of Jatt & Juliet 3 and the franchise as a whole will depend on its ability to maintain a strong presence in both domestic and international theaters.

