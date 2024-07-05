Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has ended its extended opening week on a rocking note. After taking a mind-blowing start of over 190 crores gross, the film has maintained a solid momentum and is now just a few crores away from entering the 700 crore club at the worldwide box office. After crossing Salaar’s lifetime collection, the biggie is set to become the actor’s second film in the 700 crore club. Keep reading to know more!

Nag Ashwin’s vision and direction are being lauded worldwide, making the entire nation proud. The deadly combination of Prabhas’ unparalleled stardom and good content is working wonders across the globe, and the film is approaching the 1000-crore milestone at a brisk pace. Luckily, there’s no major competitor in the way, thus giving the magnum opus an opportunity to bring in more moolah.

Coming to the latest collection update, Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a splendid run at the Indian box office. So far, it has raked in an estimated net collection of 423 crores. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection goes up to 499.14 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film is going great guns, and so far, it has amassed an estimated collection of 185 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Prabhas starrer stands at a staggering 684.14 crores gross (estimates).

Today, Kalki 2898 AD will enter the 700 crore club, thus becoming Prabhas‘ second film to achieve the feat after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

In India, the Telugu version is in the lead, but the Hindi version is expected to take over in the longer run. During the second weekend, the Hindi version’s collection is expected to dominate. Speaking about the overseas market, the Telugu version clearly dominates the box office, but even the Hindi version has brought in good numbers. In North America alone, the Hindi version crossed the $3 million mark within the first 7 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

