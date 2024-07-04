After collecting 13 crores on Tuesday, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) had a bit of a drop again on Wednesday as 11.50 crores came in. The film had collected 16.50 crores on Monday so one can see that on weekdays there are some sort of drops definitely coming in. That said, the absolute numbers are still quite good, as even on its seventh day, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is managing a double-digit score, and no release in 2024 has achieved this so far.

One just hopes that the drop is controlled today and the film retains its double-digit run. Even if there is a 10% drop again, it would be reasonable because it would mean that 10 crores are coming. However, a bigger drop, like the one that happened from Monday to Tuesday, would be a bit worrisome. The good part, though, is that this Friday is seeing just one Hindi film release in the form of Kill, which means Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is all set to grow quite well again over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the film has achieved another major feat by surpassing the 150 crores mark in its first seven-day run. Currently, it stands at 153.15 crores, and it’s the best of the year so far. It still has a Thursday ahead of it, which means 160 crores would be comfortably crossed, and then some more would be added to its total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

