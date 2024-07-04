Prabhas is achieving new milestones with the theatrical release of Kalki 2898 AD. Not just India, but the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama is also roaring loud in North America. As for the worldwide box office, our Darling star has beaten Salaar to garner a new spot in his highest-grossing films. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

In the first seven days, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed an estimated box office collections of 645.82 crores worldwide. This includes 399 crores net and 470.82 crores gross from India. The remaining 175 crores are gross overseas earnings.

Telugu markets were expected to witness a fantastic trend, but the film is also enjoying considerable footfalls from the Hindi belt. On the other hand, North America is on a roll and Prabhas starrer is already among the Top 3 Telugu films in the USA/ Canada regions.

Prabhas’ highest grossers at the worldwide box office

As one can guess, Baahubali 2 conquers the top spot with unbeatable collections of 1800 crores gross. SS Rajamouli did the impossible, which is going to be a tough milestone for any Indian film to crack. But one cannot undermine Kalki 2898 AD, which has grossed close to the 650 crore mark within the first seven days of release. Only the sky is currently the limit for this Nag Ashwin directorial.

Kalki 2898 AD beats Salaar

Salaar, with global collections of 615.26 crores remained Prabhas’ third highest-grossing film since its theatrical run in 2023. But Kalki has now surpassed the epic action thriller, grabbing a spot in Top 3.

Take a look at Prabhas’ top 3 highest grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Baahubali 2: 1800 crores gross Baahubali: 650 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 645.82 crores* (7 days)

Next target is Baahubali

Today, Baahubali will slip to the third spot as Kalki 2898 AD continues its strong hold at the theatres worldwide. From here, we’re curious to know how close the epic dystopian film will get to Baahubali 2.

