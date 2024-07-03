Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback last year, which will be remembered for years. The year started with a bang for him, with Pathaan hitting out of the park and raking in over 1000 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The mega success of Pathaan was later surpassed by Jawan, which also emerged as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally. Now, the film is ready to take its tally ahead, with its Japan release date getting fixed.

Jawan marked Shah Rukh and Atlee’s debut collaboration and the latter’s first directorial venture in Bollywood. The film presented the superstar in his massiest avatar ever, and the audience loved it. Upon its original release last year, the biggie stormed the box office, breaking several pre-existing records and establishing new ones.

Talking about its release in Japan, Jawan is all set to storm theatres on 29 November 2024. Considering the buzz and popularity of Shah Rukh Khan, the film is expected to do well in Japan. During the original run, it did a business of approximately 1164 crores gross at the worldwide box office. So, as we can see, the biggie needs just 36 crores gross to hit the milestone of 1200 crores gross, and the figure is easily achievable.

If Jawan hits the 1200 crores milestone, it’ll become the fifth Indian film to reach the 1200 crores gross at the worldwide box office. As of now, Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 have achieved this feat.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others in key roles. It was originally released on September 7, 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

