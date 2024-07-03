Inside Out 2 is unstoppable at both domestic and global box office. It has now passed Disney’s Frozen II as the fourth highest-grossing animation ever at the North American box office. It will soon enter the top three by beating Finding Dory’s domestic haul. Keep scrolling for a detailed box office report.

The exhibitors finally sigh relief after a bleak summer box office, even after a biggie like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s release in the theatres. Before this Pixar animation, Will Smith starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die came out, and it too crushed the industry’s projections to rake in impressive numbers on its debut. It then went on to do well until this animated monster landed in theatres. It has been smashing records left, right, and center.

Inside Out 2 by Kelsey Mann, with an excellent voice cast comprising Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, and others, has been at the top of the North American box office charts since its June release. The movie is also getting loads of love in the international market, and as a result, the global collection is just remarkable.

Trade Analyst Luiz Fernando details the movie’s collections in the United States, and as per that, Inside Out 2 has earned a whopping $478.2 million, surpassing Disney’s Frozen II’s $477.4 million domestic run. Kelsey Mann‘s movie saw only a 33.3% drop from last Monday. Inside Out sequel is now the 4th highest-grossing animation of all time in North America. It is expected to cross Finding Dory’s $486.3 million US haul and advance towards the $500 million+ mark.

Inside Out 2 will be the 8th fastest film to cross the $500 million mark in just 21 days and beat Barbie‘s record of 22 days of achieving that feat. It was released on June 14 and is eyeing a $640 million—$690 million run in the United States. According to Box Office Mojo, it has already crossed the one-billion mark at the worldwide box office, and its present collection is $1.04 billion.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 11 Animation Films That Grossed Over $1 Billion As ‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes Fastest Animated Movie To Gross $1.014 Billion Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News