Despicable Me 4 is set to release in theatres this week and is expected to give tough competition to Pixar’s Inside Out 2. But will it be able to surpass its opening weekend collection? The industry projections are out, and to learn more about it, keep scrolling!

It is the sequel to the 2017 movie Despicable Me 3 and the sixth film in the Despicable Me, Minions franchise. It was directed by Chris Renaud and produced by Illumination. Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig return to the voice cast. The fourth film’s ensemble voice cast includes Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Miranda Cosgrove, and others.

According to Variety’s report, Despicable Me 4, distributed by Universal Pictures, is expected to earn magnificent numbers on its opening weekend. It will reportedly get a boost as it arrives in the theatres on Wednesday. Upon its release tomorrow, it will occupy one of the top spots on the domestic charts, although it seems unlikely that the movie will surpass Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

The report reveals Despicable Me 4 is expected to earn between $100 million and $125 million in the United States. Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 earned a whopping $154 million over three days. It will become the first film of 2024 to cross the $1 billion mark, reportedly the fastest animated title to reach that milestone.

Previously, a Box Office Pro report predicted that Despicable Me 4 might open to $60-$80 million. Based on some of the reviews, the movie has earned the second-lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes. In the $4.64 billion franchise, the first Despicable Me is the only movie to earn less than $60 million on its debut weekend.

Despicable Me 4 is set to hit the screens on July 3, 2024. For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

