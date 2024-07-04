Gru and his minions are set to rule the 4th of July box office as Illumination. Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is on track to become the Second highest-grossing Independence Day movie ever.

A decade ago, the second instalment, Despicable Me 2, which came out on July 3, 2013, became the third highest-grossing film to debut on the Fourth of July weekend, earning $24.5 million at the domestic box office. The latest installment, Despicable Me 4, is set to surpass its predecessor in the Fourth of July Box Office earnings.

The first Despicable Me debuted on July 9, 2010, to $56 million. With the exception of 2015 Minions, which opened on June 10, the series became a Fourth of July staple. Despicable Me 3 was released on June 30, 2017, arriving just too early for potential inclusion on the July 4 debut list.

Illumination and Universal’s Despicable Me 4, which hits theaters on Wednesday, July 3, across the U.S., will once again ignite the 4th of July box office. According to Hollywood Reporter, it’s set to post an opening day gross of $28 million following a three-day debut weekend of $70 million.

That’s in line to overtake 2019’s Spider-Man Far From Home, $25.7M on July 4, becoming the second highest-grossing Independence Day Film ever. The highest-grossing $ July film is 2007’s Transformers, which earned $29.1M on July 4.

Currently, “Inside Out 2” is at the No. 1 spot, grossing more than $1 billion at the global box office. The rankings could change as “Despicable Me 4” is predicted to earn upwards of $125 million when it debuts Wednesday, July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

