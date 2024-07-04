Jatt & Juliet 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Becomes 5th Highest Punjabi Grosser Of All Time, Eyes Shadaa & Honsla Rakh

Jatt & Juliet 3’s 7-day box office run has concluded with a good performance, solidifying its place among Punjabi cinema’s elite. After its 1st Wednesday business, the Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa film has achieved another milestone. Read on!

Despite a drop in footfalls on Wednesday, the Jagdeep Sidhu-directed romantic comedy managed to rake in an estimated 1.50 crore, bringing Jatt & Juliet 3‘s total domestic collection to a commendable 21.90 crore.

The film opened strong on Thursday with 3.50 crore, maintaining a steady pace with a slight rise to 3.60 crore on Friday. The weekend saw a surge in interest, with collections reaching 4.15 crore on Saturday and peaking at 5.35 crore on Sunday.

Weekdays witnessed a natural dip, with Monday collections settling at 2.15 crore and Tuesday’s further decline to 1.65 crore.

After completing a seven-day run, Jatt & Juliet 3 has grossed 25.84 crores in India, surpassing the lifetime domestic collections of Sardaar Ji and Chaar Sahibzaade. This achievement also makes Jatt & Juliet 3 the fifth highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time in India.

Here’s a glimpse at the current Top 10 Highest-grossing Punjabi Films In India:

Carry on Jatta 3 – 42.50 crore Carry on Jatta 2 – 40 crore Shadaa – 34.44 crore Honsla Rakh – 26.66 crore Jatt & Juliet 3 – 25.84 crore Sardaar Ji – 25.43 crore Chaar Sahibzaade – 24.56 crore Chal Mera Putt 2 – 19.84 crore Qismat – 19.25 crore Sardaar Ji 2 – 18.13 crore

With its strong start, Jatt & Juliet 3 has the potential to climb further. In the coming weeks, the film will easily surpass the lifetime collections of Honsla Rakh and Shadaa. However, the real challenge lies ahead—dethroning the Carry On Jatta franchise will be a true test of the film’s staying power.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

