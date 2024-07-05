Despicable Me 4 set off fireworks on Wednesday at the Fourth of July box office. The Illumination/Universal film had one of the highest Wednesday opening days of all time for Animation and even surpassed Frozen 2’s debut box office earnings.

Audiences proved that interest in Gru and Minion’s latest escapades has not waned as they swarmed 4,030 theaters in the US on Independence Day. The fourth installment also scored A CinemaScore, beating the previous installment, Despicable Me 3’s A-. Rank.

The latest film also came close to thwarting Despicable Me 3’s $29M Friday Opening Day but came a few million short of achieving the goal. However, Despicable Me 4 had a strong enough opening day, accumulating $27M at the domestic box office.

According to Luiz Fernando, the impressive earnings have landed Despicable Me 4 on the coveted Top 5 list of highest-grossing Wednesday opening days of all time for Animation. The film also surpassed 2019 Frozen 2’s $24 Million Wednesday opening day haul.

The fourth chapter of Gru/sixth Minions title is at Number 4 in the Top 5 list of highest-grossing Wednesday opening days of all time for Animation. Despicable Me 2 rules the list with a $35 Million Wednesday debut, with Super Mario Brothers and Inside Out 2 securing the second and third spots, respectively.

Despicable Me 4 is also eyeing a $120M five-day Box office collection. Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 saw a 35% drop from Tuesday and raked in $7.3M at 4,440 theaters on Independence Day.

Despicable Me 4 finds Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcoming a new member to the family; Gru Jr. Gru also gears up to fight a new enemy, Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend, Valentina.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

