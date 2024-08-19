Disha Patani is determined to make her admirers go crazy over her divine beauty. This is only one reason why she posts such aesthetically pleasing and gorgeous pictures of herself. The Kalki 2898 AD star has done it again, posting a few demure-themed splendid snaps, and their softness is melting the internet. Scroll below to get a glimpse of them.

She has quite a presence on social media, and she regularly posts pictures to show her active involvement on social media. She has a busy year in 2024 from Yodha to Kanguva, the actress has been part of some big movies, not to forget the Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD. Her fashion game is always on point, and she elevates her style tenfold with confidence. The Yodha star stricks to minimal makeup for most of her looks, even the glam ones from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremonies, which were very subtle and not over the top.

Disha Patani often sports figure-hugging attire that perfectly accentuates her curves. For example, in her previous pictures, she sported a sheer gown clinging to her hourglass body. On Monday, when people were getting the Monday blues, Patani rid them of their despair a little with her exquisite pictures. She looked captivating in her photos.

The Yodha actress posted classic and elegant beige and gold-themed photographs on her social media handles. She sported a woven off-the-shoulder outfit in beige featuring floral detailing all over. It was a full-sleeved and fitted, body-hugging attire that was finely woven. Disha Patani wore gold accessories to complement her beige outfit.

She accessorized her attire with golden floral hair clips on one side to hold off the hair, a chunky statement ring, and a bracelet. For makeup, the actress sported gold eyeshadow on her mascara-clad eyes. Disha Patani had a dewey base and nude blush on the cheeks, while her eyebrows were well-groomed.

She completed the makeup with a dusty-rose lip gloss and a subtle highlighter on the high points of her face. Lastly, her hair flaunted her natural wavy curls as they fell at the back, featuring a side parting.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. It is a great success at the box office.

