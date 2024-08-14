Recently, while promoting her upcoming film Raghu Thatha she touched upon her views on love and relationships leaving her fans curious about her personal life.

In an interview with SS Music, Keerthy Suresh was asked about her ideal future partner. She shared that she believes relationships should be similar to friendships. She explained “It should be a give-and-take relationship. If both people are good friends who understand each other and there is a good balance of giving and taking that’s enough.”

Keerthy also discussed her perspective on love and whether she feels concerned about being single. For her, love represents a lifetime of happiness. She elaborated that she hasn’t officially confirmed her single status which has led fans to wonder if this might be a hint about a possible relationship. She said, “ I never said I am single.”

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh is set to make her Hindi film debut with Baby John starring alongside Varun Dhawan. This film is a remake of the Tamil movie Theri where Keerthy Suresh will reprise the role originally played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a past interview with Galatta Plus, the actress was asked if she felt nervous about taking on the role from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s character in Theri for Baby John. She responded “Remakes can be intimidating but for Baby John I’m not anxious because the character has been portrayed exceptionally well.”

Besides Baby John, Keerthy Suresh is working on other projects including Kannivedi and Revolver Rita. Also her film Raghu Thatha is all set for a theatrical release on August 15, where it will compete with Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan and Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan.

Produced by Hombale Films, the film is directed by Suman Kumar who is making his directorial debut and is also recognized for his work on Hindi web series such as Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs. The film features a varied cast alongside Keerthy Suresh including Devadarshini, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandran, Aadhira Pandilakshmi and Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan, among others.

