Director Harish Shankar is currently collaborating with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on the thrilling film “Mr. Bachchan.” The film is a remake of the popular Bollywood blockbuster “Raid.” The crew is currently working on production projects. The story revolves around an honest government officer who takes on corrupt officials, promising a rollercoaster of intense drama and action sequences.

Meanwhile, the creators released the “Sitar” song, a love duet for the main couple. This love song expertly balances melody with popular appeal, highlighting the lead couple’s engaging on-screen connection. “Sitar,” written by Sahithi and sung with seductive vocals by Saketh Komanduri and Sameera Bharadwaj, set against the beautiful scenery of Kashmir, is ready to enchant listeners and top the charts.

After the song’s visuals went viral, numerous internet users began to criticize Ravi Teja for romancing a female half his age. They even questioned filmmaker Harish Shankar about how he shot the song. One netizen said, “56-year-old Ravi Teja‘s sickening dance steps with 25-year-old Bhagyashree Borse. The filmmakers don’t even bother showing the actress’ face here because all they want is to objectify her.”

Harish Shankar noticed the aforementioned tweet and responded appropriately. “Congratulations on the discovery… I believe you should apply for the Nobel Prize. 👍👍 Please continue to objectify filmmakers. We welcome you,” wrote Harish Shankar in response.

Bhagyashree Borse is entering the Telugu movie industry with this film. She has high expectations for her debut movie and hopes it will mark a significant milestone in her career. Jagapathi Babu plays the intimidating antagonist, which heightens the intrigue. “Mr. Bachchan” is one of the most anticipated movies for Mass Maharaj fans.

Following his past unsuccessful movies, the mass hero is in need of a huge hit, so his fans have high expectations for this movie. The intriguing plot, star-studded cast, vibrant music, and dynamic interplay of its characters are expected to satisfy the commercial audience. Fans eagerly await its release, anticipating a film that blends action, romance, and social commentary. “Mr. Bachchan,” produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, is set to be released on August 15, 2024.

