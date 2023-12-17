Since afternoon, south sensation Ravi Teja has been making headlines with the first-look poster of his latest film, Mr. Bachchan. Earlier, the film was rumored to be the remake of Bollywood film Raid. However, it was only today when the Telugu superstar confirmed the rumors with his cryptic response. For the unversed, the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is headlined by Ajay Devgn and also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, and others in pivotal roles. It was a box office hit as it garnered Rs 153.62 crore worldwide.

Now, in the latest update, the film is being adapted into a Telugu film in which Ravi Teja is seen in Big B’s get-up. Now the first look poster is out, and it sees him paying tribute to the megastar. Scroll down for details.

Mr. Bachchan’s first look poster sees Ravi Teja sitting on a scooter donning Amitabh Bachchan’s hairstyle. The tagline on the poster reads, “Naam toh suna hoga.” Sharing the poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, “This is going to be (fire emojis). #MrBachchan.” Teja re-shared the same on Twitter and confirmed it was Raid’s remake. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you for the wishes, @ajaydevgn. The team is RAIDing high to begin the journey :)) #MrBachchan.”

Ravi Teja wrote, “#MrBachchan Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favorite @SrBachchan saab.” Check it out below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “DHF Bacchan Fan Doing a Bacchan Role. Gonna be his Most Memorable Character. #MrBachchan.” While another said, “Waiting to wath Tollywood Amithabh on big screen. 2 of my favorite actors in okesari chooskunta.”

Another wrote, “I don’t usually like remakes. But Harish Shankar seems to be the best at these to take just the bones and make into almost a new one.”

After Shock and Mirapakay, Mr Bachchan marks Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar’s third collaboration. It also marks the Telugu debut of Bhagyashri Borse, who was seen in Yaariyan 2. It is slated to hit the big screens in 2024.

