The recent Dussehra festive season didn’t turn out to be a good one for the Tollywood industry, as big releases failed to live up to expectations at the worldwide box office. Both Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari and Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao have underperformed in a big way and clearly failed to capitalize on the festive season. Keep reading to know more!

During the Sankranthi season this year, Tollywood saw two biggies enjoying success. We all know how Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya co-existed successfully at ticket windows. Back then, even the Telugu version of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu was there to compete in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Still, the Tollywood biggies churned out good numbers.

Now, coming to the latest update, in the run of 18 days, Bhagavanth Kesari has amassed 80 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 94.40 crores. In the overseas, the performance has not been up to the mark as just 16 crores gross have come in so far. Combining these gross numbers, the worldwide box office collection stands at 110.40 crores gross.

During this weekend, Bhagavanth Kesari added dismal numbers, and its box office has come to an exhaustion. So, it seems that the biggie will be wrapping its lifetime run below the mark of 115 crores gross.

Talking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, the Ravi Teja starrer has been a complete failure and was a disappointment right from day 1. Made on a decent budget, the film has almost ended its run in Indian theatres and has added just 37 crores net in 17 days. In gross, the Indian total stands at 43.66 crores. In overseas, it’s a complete washout with just 5 crores gross coming in so far, taking the global total up to 48.66 crores gross in 17 days.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Upon its release on 19th October, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics but saw decent word-of-mouth coming in from the masses.

On the other hand, Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee and also stars Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nupur Sanon in key roles. It was slammed by both critics and audiences.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

