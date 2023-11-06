Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for a dhamakedaar Diwali this year with Tiger 3. The film releases on November 12, Diwali, and with 6 days remaining, the OG Spy world created by Yash Raj Films is ready to turn bigger and better. The day 1 advance booking for the film is currently more than 65K. In fact, with 6 days left, the film is taking a strong pace at the ticket window.

Salman Khan has surpassed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which registered around 58K ticket sales for the opening day. The soon-to-release Spy Universe film, starring Emraan Hashmi as the negative lead, has pushed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 out of the Top 10 Advance Booking list, which had pre-sales of 54K this year.

While Salman Khan has entered the top 10 advance booking at National chains for the opening day in 2023 list, it will easily surpass Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor‘s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani given that there are still 6 days left to its release.

However, the real challenge for Tiger 3 will be to beat the opening day advance booking numbers of Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 and Prabhas’ Adipurush. Also, it would be a miracle if the Sultan superstar touched the number of the opening day advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, which had a minor difference.

Currently, with 65K tickets, Salman Khan’s Tiger threequel has registered only 11.6 percent of what Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan achieved for day 1. Now, with 6 days remaining, it would be an eye-opener and shocking hysteria for the film if it touches this number.

Talking about the highest number of tickets sold for day 1 in National cinemas in the year 2023, the record stays with Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s film Jawan.

Check out advance booking numbers of Day 1 at the National Cinema Chains for 2023 releases.

Jawan – 557K Pathaan – 556K Adipurush (Hindi) – 285K Gadar 2 – 274K Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 80.5K Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 73K OMG 2 – 72.5K Tiger 3 – 65K [6 Days Left] Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 58K SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 58K

