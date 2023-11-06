Back in 2007, when the much-hyped Eklavya: The Royal Guard was released, the film had collected 18.85 crores at the box office. The film featured a stellar cast headed by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan. It had proven to be a disappointment as the stakes were far higher from the well-mounted biggie.

Now, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has scored a box office winner 16 years after this film’s release, with 12th Fail surpassing the lifetime score of Eklavya: The Royal Guard in just 10 days. Of course, accounting for inflation and ticket prices, the collections would be bigger for Eklavya: The Royal Guard. Still, since 12th Fail is still in the running and is set to go past at least 30 crores, with more expected to come in as well, it could well emerge as a bigger grosser from all perspectives.

This can well be seen from the fact that the total of the Vikrant Massey starrer currently stands at 21.45 crores. While 26 crores would be comfortably surpassed by the close of the second week, it has to be seen that how much more is added to its score before Tiger 3 arrives on Sunday.

12th Fail brought in 3.30 crores more yesterday and was (expectedly) impacted by India v/s South Africa World Cup cricket match. Hopefully the shortfall would be compensated during weekdays by this well made film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

