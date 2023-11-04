Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is gearing up for a huge opening with its box office collection on Day 1. Now, recent buzz suggests that Yash Raj Films has already planned a bumper Diwali surprise, which is called Kabir! Yes, you read that right. If the buzz is true, then Tiger 3 is actually ready to present a proper glimpse of a Spy Universe film.

Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan has also joined Tiger threequel, and we will be present for a sequence in the film. YRF and Aditya Chopra are planning the biggest surprise this Diwali for the audience. The buzz of the War star joining the film has been making rounds since last year, but the confirmation has come only a few days before the release!

So considering Shah Rukh Khan is already on board for Tiger 3 as Pathaan and now Hrithik Roshan joining the film as Kabir from War is the biggest star presence on screen, this era could have witnessed. This grand union also calls for grand success.

So it is believed that with Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan might deliver the biggest opening for a Spy Universe film! This also means that he would beat Pathaan’s grand opening of 57 crore! If Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif manage to do that, they might secure their spot at number 2 as the second-highest opening of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

The film is releasing on Laxmi Pujan (12th November), which is usually a low-performing day at the box office in India since people are busy celebrating the occasion. However, since Hrithik Roshan has joined in, which is a masterstroke by Yash Raj Films, the buzz has increased for the film, which might help Tiger 3 in beating Pathaan’s 57 crore despite Laxmi Puja & Diwali!

Coming to the Spy Universe films, Salman Khan is already leading the pack with around 1000 crore aimed target for the Tiger franchise. Currently, with Ek Tha Tiger‘s 198 crore and Tiger Zinda Hai’s 339 crore, the franchise stands at a total of 537 crore. This might touch the 1000 crore mark with a 500+ crore box office collection by Tiger 3.

Talking about the Spy Universe, with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan’s 543 crore and Hrithik Roshan’s War’s 319 crore, the Spy Universe in total stands at 1399 crore. Tiger 3 might come close to finishing the number at almost 2000 crore!

Here is the opening day collection for all the Spy Universe films.

Ek Tha Tiger – 32.9 crore Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.1 crore War – 53.3 crore Pathaan – 57 crore!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

